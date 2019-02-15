Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews development plans of Abu Dhabi Municipality

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, reviewed the development plans and services of the Abu Dhabi Municipality during an inspection, accompanied by several senior officials from the Abu Dhabi Government.

During his visit, Sheikh Khalid inspected the "Monitoring and Inspection Operations Room" and "Senior Citizens Hall," and listened to an explanation about the services they offer. He also visited the "Hall of the Future" and the "Customer Service Hall."

He then chaired a meeting with several officials, where he listened to an explanation about the strategic priorities of the municipality’s departments, and reviewed its key achievements in 2018 and its targets for 2019, as well as the "Adaei" (My Performance) system that was launched by the municipality to achieve excellence in work performance.

During the meeting, a brief was presented on the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, Tadweer, which included its basic tasks, major results, key projects and private sector partnerships.

Sheikh Khalid also reviewed the "Sanitation Strategic Spending Programme" presented by the Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company, ADSSC, and highlighted the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Government to improve the services offered to the emirate’s community.

He also stressed the importance of supporting the four pillars of the Abu Dhabi Development Accelerators Programme, "Ghadan 21," which aims to achieve Abu Dhabi’s overall development and strengthen its leading regional and international position and economic stature.

These pillars include encouraging business and investment, community development, developing the knowledge and innovation system, and improving living conditions, he added.

Sheikh Khalid stressed that the monitoring and support of the wise leadership demand the diligent efforts of all officials, who must work together to achieve the leadership’s aspirations, most notably to provide leading quality services to the emirate’s community, which will enhance the reputation of Abu Dhabi and its prestigious international stature.

Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, stated that Sheikh Khalid’s visit reflects the keenness of the wise leadership to monitor vital projects, which will answer the needs of Abu Dhabi’s residents while highlighting the importance of continuing the emirate’s overall success.