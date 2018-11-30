Leading UAE designers ‘light up’ their support for water awareness non-profit Surge

By Staff

Surge for Water, a global non-profit fighting for access to clean water on behalf of the world’s most vulnerable communities will host their 10th Anniversary annual gala dinner on December 5th at The Address hotel, Dubai Marina. This year’s theme “reSURGEnce” is lit-up, multifunctional, sustainable design.

With a strong presence in the UAE, Surge Middle East’s work includes various activities aimed at educating the public, and more importantly the school going generation of the UAE, on water conservation and related sustainable practices. This gala is a unique event born out of a synergy between the driven team at Surge and the design and architecture community’s commitment to sustainable design.

Several of the UAE’s renowned Interior Design houses will reveal their bespoke creations in support of Surge at the gala. Marita Peters, Executive Director at Surge, explained: “Increased mobility, bigger cities, and frantic lifestyles and consumption: we all are a part of it! Our current way of life leads to reduced living spaces and diminishing natural resources. This year we have encouraged designers to do more with less through multifunctional design.”

“A well-lit future requires reimagining the way we think about our planet. In addition to raising awareness for our work, through their creations, the designers are inspiring people to live sustainably, thus creating a brighter world and in that spirit, this year’s theme is reSURGEnce.”

Surge has challenged 8 top UAE Interior Design houses to shed some light on the sustainable furniture of the future – by adding a lighting element to functional furniture element of their choice. The participating designers include: Al Tayer Stocks, Binchy & Binchy, Bluu UAE, Design by Mariska, Gensler, Maja Kozel Design, Migaloo Home and MMAC Design Associates.

This year’s event also has the support of several of UAE’s Top 20 Interior Designers, who have take on the prestigious Surge Ambassador role. As ambassadors, they are showing their commitment to the cause by spreading awareness about Surge’s mission and the gala within their personal and professional circles. This year’s ambassadors include: Paul Bishop – Bishop Design, Carla Conte – Brand Creative, Isabel Pintado – Wilson Associates, Diane Thorsen – Perkins + Will, Ben Piper - Killa Design, Ben Corrigan – Bluehaus Group.

The event is hosted in collaboration with presenting sponsors No Grey Area International and Fagerhult MENA.

Elliot Barron, Partner at No Grey Area said: “No Grey Area’s growth is built on a reputation for delivering quality. With our raft of high-tech, high-quality products, NGA has offices in the UK, UAE and Saudi Arabia. NGA has been a supporter Surge for Water from its very beginning in the UAE, seeking to do its bit in helping communities across the world access clean and safe water”.

John Carruthers, Managing Director, Fagerhult MENA said: “Fagerhult develops, produces and markets professional lighting solutions for public environments. People and the environmental footprint are central to our approach and form the basis of Fagerhult's sustainability policy – Crystal Clear. We believe that Surge’s mission marries well with our company philosophy.”

Other major sponsors include MAS Paints, Modulyss, Milliken & Company, and Sunon Furniture. The gala dinner is the culmination of a six-month competition process that challenges local designers and manufacturers. A jury comprised of an esteemed panel of design and sustainability experts will award several distinctions during the evening’s festivities. Shereen Mitwalli, International Presenter and Celebrity Host will be the night’s host. The community at large can also get involved by voting for their favourite design via the ‘Love That Design’ https://www.lovethatdesign.com/surgeddd18/ online platform and tickets for the gala dinner cost 650 dirhams and are on sale at http://surgeforwater.org/ddd18