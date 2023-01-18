LinkedIn Jobs on the Rise 2023: New data reveals the most in-demand roles in UAE and Saudi Arabia

By Emirates247

New data from LinkedIn reveals that the fastest growing job titles scouted by employers in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are in the Sales, Technology, Sustainability and Human Resources sectors.

This includes roles such as Back-end Developer, Sales Representative, Environmental Manager, and Human Resources Operations Specialist.

Tech at the forefront for UAE & KSA

The increasing demand for tech roles reflects the ongoing digital transformation and the growing emphasis on data and automation in the region. Four out of the top 10 roles in Saudi Arabia were those in the cybersecurity, data analysis and software development domains. The UAE also saw growth in developer job openings with three out of the top 10 jobs being software development jobs.

Remote roles on the rise again in the region

Hiring in the UAE slowed during December 2022, with a 10.1% decrease in hiring compared to the same month the year before, which saw a significant post-pandemic hiring surge. Nevertheless, hiring in December 2022 was still significantly higher than it was in 2020 (37.1%).

The UAE has also shown a month-on-month growth in remote job postings, 27.7% in December, a figure that is one of the highest among the European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) markets such as the United Kingdom (-1.6%), Germany (-10.5%), and France (-21.6%).

LinkedIn unlocks learning courses to support job search

In an effort to support job seekers in searching and securing new roles, LinkedIn has unlocked a range of LinkedIn Learning courses that will equip them to apply and secure the fastest growing job roles in UAE and KSA. These include courses like Improve Your Sustainability Skills, Explore a Career in Front-End Web Development, Become a Cybersecurity Professional, Become a Sales Representative and Develop Your HR Management and Leadership Skills. These courses are accessible for free until 15th February 2023.

UAE’s Top 10 Fastest-Growing Jobs and the skills needed:

Saudi Arabia’s Top 10 Fastest-Growing Jobs and the skills needed:

