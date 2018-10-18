Maktoum bin Mohammed tours GITEX 2018

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today visited the 38th GITEX Technology Week.

Sheikh Maktoum toured various GITEX stands showcasing cutting-edge and revolutionary technologies being deployed by organisations in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

During the tour, Sheikh Maktoum reviewed solutions and services presented by various government departments including a legislative control system service, which will be launched in early 2019. He also visited Sheikh Zayed Housing stand and the Dubai Police pavilion, where he was briefed about the latest smart services offered to customers including the auto police station.

He also visited the pavilion of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai, where he was briefed about its new smart tunnel, which allows airport passengers to complete travel procedures within 10 seconds without presenting their travel documents. The tunnel at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3 uses a biometric recognition system to recognise passengers as they walk through it.

The Deputy Ruler also visited the Dubai Land Department stand, where he was introduced to DLD’s Rental Disputes Centre and attended a live virtual trial conducted by DLD’s Rental Disputes Centre. Sheikh Maktoum also visited the Smart Dubai pavilion and saw the services provided by various government departments.

He was informed about Dubai Paperless Strategy, which aims to build a fully integrated paperless government system, and an administration that can develop solid plans and strategies to secure people's happiness and develop their communities to meet the requirements of cities of the future.

Sheikh Maktoum concluded his tour with a visit to the Professional Communication Corporation, Nedaa, stand, where he was briefed about its services, and its intelligent self-awareness system.

GITEX Technology Week is the largest information and communications technology exhibition in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. This year, the trade show has attracted more than 4,000 companies from over 100 countries.