Masdar City’s Etihad Eco-Residence wins EmiratesGBC MENA Green Building Award 2018

Masdar City’s Etihad Eco-Residence has won the Green Residential Building award at the Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Green Building Awards 2018. A team from Multiplex Constructions LLC, which built the complex, received the award for the Masdar-developed project at a recent ceremony in Dubai.

Designed by project partners Woods Bagot and Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG), the Etihad Eco-Residence is Platinum-certified according to the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) building rating system – one of the world’s most widely used green building codes.

It is also rated 3 Pearls under the Estidama Pearl Building Rating System (PBRS), introduced for new buildings by the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, Abu Dhabi.

"The addition of the Etihad Eco-Residence to Masdar City further enhances the city’s reputation as a leader in sustainable urban development while also raising awareness of the distinct commercial benefits of environmentally responsible building construction," said Yousef Baselaib, Executive Director of Sustainable Real Estate at Masdar. "Masdar would like to congratulate all our partners on the success of the project, a deserving winner of the title of Green Residential Building 2018."

The complex features an airtight building ‘envelope’ comprising high-performance insulation, as well as solar thermal water heaters, a low window-to-wall ratio, and high albedo or solar-reflective index (SRI) coatings, which reflect light away from the surface of a building with minimal absorption. All of these features result in an estimated 63 per cent reduction in total energy consumption compared with the Estidama PBRS baseline.

Meanwhile, the potable water consumption of the Eco-Residence is expected to be 40 percent lower than the Estidama PBRS baseline thanks to highly efficient water fixtures and the low water demand of the project’s landscaping.

Richard Fenne, Principal and Studio Chair of Woods Bagot, said, "The focus of the Etihad Eco-Residence’s design has been to create a highly sustainable building which exemplifies the overall development of Masdar City. The development sets a new benchmark for efficient and commercially viable accommodation, responding directly to the pressing market needs in the region. A rigorous design approach, prioritising the use of passive design strategies, limited the number of unit types and facilitated the use of pioneering modular construction which has improved build quality and construction timeframes."

The Etihad Eco-Residence incorporates numerous design features to enhance its sustainability. The shape and arrangement of the buildings themselves, together with its landscaping, protects against wind and dust while also promoting natural ventilation, contributing to the project’s energy savings.

"Multiplex is proud to be part of the team that delivered yet another landmark project in Masdar City. The Etihad Eco-Residence was designed and built with the highest quality and sustainability standards in mind and has resulted in one of the most resource efficient buildings within the region," said Marcus Truscott, Managing Director for Multiplex.

Each of the buildings have been constructed using low-environment-impact materials, which reduce heat gain and the heat island effect within the complex itself, while maximising available natural daylight. Transport-related carbon emissions during the construction of the project were reduced by using a modular design, prefabricated systems and sourcing from local suppliers, with at least 20 per cent of the materials either sourced or manufactured within 800 kilometres.

Solar hot water systems provide three-quarters (76%) of the community’s water demand, while each Etihad Eco-Residence apartment is equipped with highly energy efficient white goods. There are also operational waste recycling facilities on site, as well as bicycle parking to encourage more active lifestyles.

"The Etihad Eco-Residence is a pioneering venture focused on achieving world-leading sustainability objectives, and is an example of a holistic approach to sustainable development,"’ said Nick Turbott, Director, BSBG.

"We used our knowledge and experience in architectural sustainability, as well as the expertise of our partners in this field, to accomplish a community for the future - and one that represents the UAE’s green objectives, as well as Masdar’s vision for the advancement of renewable energy, clean technologies and sustainable development. To have achieved such a level of recognition of the Etihad Eco-Residence, symbolised by winning the prestigious Emirates Green Building Council’s MENA award, is a huge honour and accomplishment for all parties involved," he added.

Inaugurated in March, the Etihad Eco-Residence comprises 500 one- and two-bedroom apartments in a total of 11 buildings, accommodating more than 900 Etihad Airways cabin crew.