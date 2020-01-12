Meraas announces partnership with Hilton for management of three hotels at Al Seef

By Dubai Media Office

Meraas has announced a partnership with Hilton, the leading global hospitality company, that will see three hotels at Al Seef operate under Hilton brands. Hilton will operate the Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Seef, Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef and Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton.

Originally opened in 2018, the three hotels are located at Al Seef, the bustling waterfront destination by Meraas that blends traditional Arabesque scenery with a contemporary vibe, along the shore of Dubai Creek.

Mukesh Sodani, Deputy CEO of Meraas, said: “To be collaborating with three Hilton brands is a testament to the diversity of the hospitality portfolio we have developed and delivered over the past decade in Dubai. It’s another example of how we continue to enhance the hospitality sector in Dubai and contribute to achieving the Emirate’s Tourism Vision 2020.

“We are delighted to have Hilton as the new operator of our hotels and have every confidence their contribution will strengthen not only the services that we offer, but also the overall performance of the business.”

Commenting on the opening of these hotels, Rudi Jagersbacher, Hilton’s President for Middle East, Africa and Turkey said: “We are delighted to be adding these three spectacular hotels to our portfolio here in Dubai. Reflecting the best of both old and new Dubai, they are perfectly suited to our brand portfolio and are great additions to our existing properties in the city.”

Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Seef offers contemporary hotel spaces featuring modern artwork in the lobby and public areas, a stylish restaurant featuring free hot breakfast and a bright aesthetic that provides a place to relax and recharge with comfortable spaces.

The 200-room Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef is located in the heart of old Dubai and is home to a Mediterranean restaurant and rooftop bar. The property will undergo minor changes to its public space in Q1 2020 to create the brand’s signature Canopy Central lobby experience.

Meanwhile, Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton reflects the traditional Arabian style, design and detailing with contemporary service and facilities, along the banks of the Dubai Creek. Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton will offer 190 guest rooms, with Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Seef hosting 150 rooms, while the Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef will have 200 rooms.

Meraas’ new partnership with Hilton underlines the company’s continuous efforts to bring global best practices and proven excellence to the market, and to offer Dubai’s residents and visitors the best spaces to live, work and play.