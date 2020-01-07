Ministry of Economy discusses economic cooperation with Czech Republic

By WAM

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, highlighted the developing bilateral economic ties between the UAE and the Czech Republic, supported by the mutual keenness of their leaderships to reinforce them.

He made this statement while receiving Jiří Slavík, Czech Ambassador to the UAE, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy, in the presence of Mohammed Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Shehhi, Under-Secretary for Economic Affairs at the Ministry, and Daniel Blazkovak, First Secretary for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Czech Embassy, and several officials from the ministry.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of enhancing their economic cooperation and exchanging expertise in areas of mutual interest, including logistics, food security, innovation, technology and entrepreneurship. They also discussed their tourism and cultural exchange and their cooperation in renewable energy and the environment.

Both parties stressed the importance of continuing the joint efforts of relevant authorities to sign economic, commercial and technical cooperation agreements, to create an effective platform for identifying economic areas of priority.

They also assessed the importance of encouraging the private sector of the two countries to explore available business opportunities, and the possibility of holding a business forum in the coming months to reinforce their partnership.

Al Mansouri said that the UAE is keen to strengthen its economic and commercial partnership with the Czech Republic, which is one of the strongest economies in Central Europe, noting that it provides many key economic opportunities and has many areas of economic convergence with the UAE, such as in technology, advanced industries, innovation, renewable energy and food security.

Slavík stressed his country’s keenness to reinforce its overall partnership with the UAE, especially in areas of priority, noting that Emirati markets are leading regional destinations for Czech companies.

The Czech Republic is keen to participate in the Expo 2020 Dubai, he added.