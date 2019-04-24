Ministry of Education, Microsoft to upskill employees in AI and data science

By Wam

The UAE Ministry of Education today announced that it will join forces with Microsoft to upskill its employees in the fields of data and Artificial Intelligence, AI.

The signing ceremony took place during BETT MEA 2019, the world-renowned education-technology conference being held in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre this week.

Under the terms of the agreement, Microsoft will support the ministry in its vision for upskilling its workforce in line with the latest technological trends through its Microsoft Learning Partners Programme. The ministry engineers will undergo various training tracks selected from the areas of data science, artificial intelligence, big data, and others.

The Microsoft Professional Programme was designed to help IT professionals develop job-ready, future-ready skills, and real-world experience through online courses, hands-on labs, and expert mentoring. The programme focuses on skills that are currently in demand such as artificial intelligence, data science, Internet of Things, and cybersecurity.

"As part of its strategic objectives, the ministry is working continuously to develop the skills of its employees in line with the latest global trends related to IT, AI, and Cybersecurity. The focal areas related to the future and the associated skills must be mastered," Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said.

He also emphasised the ministry's enthusiasm to work with strategic partnerships with the private sector to build capacities and develop competencies in the ministry.

Al Hammadi pointed out that the ministry is working continuously to build bridges of cooperation with international organisations such as Microsoft, in order to identify the latest developments and the latest technologies to harmonise the steps of the Ministry to accelerate the transition to a knowledge-based economy.

Present at the ceremony were Anthony Salcito, Vice President, Worldwide Education at Microsoft, as well as other senior officials from both parties