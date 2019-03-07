Ministry of Finance to celebrate 30th anniversary of first double taxation agreement

By Wam

On March 11, the Ministry of Finance will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the first double taxation agreement to protect and encourage investment signed, at a ceremony under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance.

High-level government leaders and local, regional and international strategic partners of the ministry will gather to celebrate three decades of hard work in this field, the implications it has on the competitive economy of the UAE, and the role it plays in the growth of major institutions in the countries.

The UAE's wise leadership and vision recognised the importance of eliminating double taxation to enhance the investment climate. These agreements give full protection to investors from double taxation. The Ministry of Finance benefited from the legislation adopted by some countries to ease the tax burden on national investments abroad. The Ministry of Finance adhered to easing the tax burden on the public and private sectors and national air carriers by strengthening the regulatory and legislative framework and developing frameworks of cooperation and partnership with all countries of the world, to consolidate the basis of treatment.