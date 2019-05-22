MOCD, Etihad Airways launch 'Basma' programme for senior Emiratis

By Wam

The Ministry of Community Development, MOCD, and Etihad Airways announced the launch of the 'Basma' programme for senior Emiratis, offering them an exclusive range of benefits while flying with the airline, including discounts and priority check-in.

The two entities signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, in this regard, as well as an agreement with Abu Dhabi Airports to provide Basma members added services at the capital's airport.

Users of the Etihad 'Senior Emiratis Basma Card' will be able to instantly access silver status with Etihad Guest, the airline’s loyalty programme. Further benefits include discounts on Etihad Airways flight tickets booked through the airline's retail offices, 25 percent bonus guest miles, discounts on upgrades using miles at the airport, as well as priority check-in at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. They will also be entitled to additional baggage allowance, depending on the class of travel.

Commenting on the signing, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, emphasised the importance of the agreement, adding that the initiative enhances the quality of life and services for senior Emiratis.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said, "Following in the footsteps of our country’s great leadership, Etihad Airways truly values the contribution of the UAE’s senior citizens to our society. It is a great privilege for Etihad to give back to this community with an exclusive and tailored package of benefits."

Under the programme, members will also be offered a 10 percent discount at the Abu Dhabi Duty Free, as well as free three-day airport parking at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. In addition, members can take advantage of an upgraded travel experience, including entry to the airport’s Al Reem Lounge, where guests can enjoy complimentary food and beverages and an exclusive space to relax prior to travelling.

Speaking about the collaboration, Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "Abu Dhabi Airports is eager to collaborate with our key partner, Etihad Airways, to produce tailored and creative offers that will further enhance the customer experience across services. Through this programme, the national carrier and the capital’s airport are ensuring we are delivering a product that will create a memorable experience to one of our most cherished and appreciated travellers."