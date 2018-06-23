MoI and Etisalat team-up to install smart fire alarm systems

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has recently attended in Abu Dhabi the signing of an agreement between the Ministry of Interior, MoI, and Etisalat Group, Etisalat, for the use of smart services in bolstering prevention and safety measures in public facilities as well as homes.

Major General Jassem Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Commander of Civil Defence, MoI, and Saleh Al Abdooli, Chief Executive Officer, Etisalat Group, signed the agreement in presence of some ministers and a number of officials.

The agreement is part of the UAE government strategic plans for enhancing the prevention and safety measures in the civil sector thus saving lives and properties.

As per the agreement, the two parties will work together for the supply, installation, operation and maintenance of fire alarm systems in homes and link them with the civil defence operation rooms.

They will also provide homes with fire alarm systems that work independently on 24-hour basis even in absence of electricity and Etisalat services.

Al Marzouqi said that the agreement is in line with the UAE government accelerators for an emergency response time of civil defence sector and improving the public safety measures and conditions being implemented at homes and commercial entities.

He also said that application for the installation of the new system can be done online through the ministry's website.