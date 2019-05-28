Mubadala announces revamped MRO business 'Sanad Aerotech'

By Wam

Mubadala Aerospace’s Turbine Services and Solutions, a maintenance repair and overhaul, MRO, provider for aircraft engines, gas turbines and driven equipment, has unveiled a new identity for its MRO business, which will now be known as Sanad Aerotech.

The new brand positioning reflects the focus of Mubadala Aerospace on engineering excellence, underpinned by industry-leading reliability, innovation and technology.

The Sanad Aerotech entity will continue as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, and Mansoor Janahi will stay on as its Chief Executive Officer, CEO. The company will announce further details on the wider brand integration later this year.

"Over the last three decades, we have built a world-class, globally integrated aerospace MRO in Abu Dhabi. Stretching back to Abu Dhabi Aircraft Technologies and its predecessor Gulf Aircraft Maintenance Company, the new Sanad Aerotech brand builds on a track record of technical excellence and delivery that has put Abu Dhabi on the global aerospace map. It marks an important point in the evolution of the business that will support customers in navigating the complex choices they face. This strategic new identity will reflect a new milestone, whereby technology and innovation will be at the forefront of our MRO business," said Badr Al Olama, Executive Director Mubadala Aerospace and Defence.

"The Arabic meaning of sanad is support, and this is at the heart of our relationship with our customers. At Sanad Aerotech, we understand that excellence is in the detail. In an era where digital innovation is affecting every aspect of our customers’ businesses, we wanted an identity that reinforced the importance we place on precision and quality and appealed to our technology and engineering heritage. While this is an important moment for our business, we will continue to boldly invest in key capabilities and markets to deliver where customers need us most," said Mansoor Janahi, CEO of Sanad Aerotech.