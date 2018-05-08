Nakheel, Al Nasr Cultural & Sports Club unite to create mall at Al Khawaneej

Master developer Nakheel and Al Nasr Cultural & Sports Club are joining forces to create an AED 300 million mall in Dubai’s Al Khawaneej district.

Under the joint venture, the two organisations will deliver a retail, dining and entertainment hub with a total built up area of 775,000 square feet, including 330,000 sq ft of leasable space.

Managed by Nakheel Malls, the retail subsidiary of Nakheel, the project will have ground floor parking for nearly 700 vehicles and three floors of shops, restaurants and entertainment outlets, including anchor stores, a supermarket, cinema complex, fitness centre, fun zone and food court.

Ali Rashid Lootah, Chairman of Nakheel, said, " The new mall at Al Khawaneej will unite the Middle East’s largest retail developer and one of the region’s most prominent sports and cultural organisations. We are proud to team up with Al Nasr Club to create what will become the vibrant centrepiece of Al Khawaneej. We look forward to building on our ever-growing retail real estate success story with this new venture, and to a long and fruitful partnership with Al Nasr Club."