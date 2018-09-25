Nakheel awards Dh35m construction contract

By Wam

Nakheel has awarded a contract worth AED35 million for the construction of a sports, health and leisure hub at Dubai’s Jumeirah Park community.

Featuring an Olympic-size swimming pool, one of Dubai’s biggest gyms, a Clubhouse, spa and medical centre, the new destination will combine first-class sports facilities with a range of restaurants, cafes, shops and services to create a health and wellbeing-focussed attraction at the high-end community. There will also be parking for nearly 100 vehicles.

Dubai-based GBH International Contracting LLC has been appointed to build the centre, which has a built up area of 93,000 square feet. Construction will begin in October.

Jumeirah Park, one of Nakheel’s most popular communities, currently has nearly 21,000 residents.