Nakheel invests AED15 million in new marinas at Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah

By WAM

Master developer Nakheel is investing AED15 million to increase boat mooring capacity on Palm Jumeirah, with two new marinas that will bring the total berths on the island to 600.

New marinas are on the way at Nakheel’s Azure Residences waterfront apartment and restaurant complex on the island’s eastern trunk, and at The Pointe, Nakheel Malls’ upcoming seafront dining and shopping destination.

Nakheel has appointed Majestic Marine Engineering LLC to build the new facilities, with Applied Technology & Management, Inc. (ATM) the appointed consultants.

Due for completion this year, the marinas will accommodate a total of 44 boats and yachts up to 30 metres long, and will complement Nakheel’s two existing marinas on the island, at Palm Views East and West, which are already at full capacity with 556 moorings.

Nakheel is also building six marinas, at a cost of AED165 million, at its new waterfront master development, Deira Islands. Between them, they will accommodate 614 boats and yachts up to 60 metres long.