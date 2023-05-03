Nakheel launches Como Residences on Palm Jumeirah

Nakheel, the world-leading master developer, has launched Como Residences, a new exclusive residential development on Palm Jumeriah. Como Residences will offer unrivalled luxurious living experiences with privacy, exclusivity and extensive premium amenities. The development of Como Residences underlines Nakheel’s commitment to enhance the quality of life for citizens, residents, and visitors of Dubai by providing elevated waterfront living experiences.

The residences will redefine the skyline of Palm Jumeriah, with the 71-storey residential tower standing at over 300 metres tall. The tower features an innovative design that ensures each residence can take full advantage of the 180° to 360° views of Dubai and the Arabian Sea from wrap around balconies.

Como Residences is limited to just 76 residences consisting of two-to-seven-bedroom apartments including a spacious duplex penthouse. Amenities include an elevated private sandy beach, a 25 metre lap pool and a rooftop infinity pool. The residences have been impeccably designed with luxury finishings, natural lighting and a wealth of space, with three-bedroom apartments spanning approximately 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space.

Rasha Hasan, Chief Commercial Officer at Nakheel, said: “We are excited to be launching this project on Palm Jumeirah. Como Residences will be a key addition to the Nakheel portfolio and will set a new standard for luxury living. With the very best designs and features, this development will provide residents with an exclusive lifestyle like no other.”

Each floor of the development will be occupied by one or two residences only, served by access controlled elevators leading to individual private lobbies. The residences have been designed with high ceilings in living rooms, floor-to-ceiling thermally insulated windows, and smart home features, with some apartments featuring private swimming pools. The lobby will offer valet and concierge services while some residences will also have independent drivers’ quarters, for enhanced privacy.

Como Residences will also have extensive landscaped areas as well as a variety of recreational spaces. Other amenities include multiple swimming pools, padel courts, squash courts, a gymnasium, a spa and wellness centre and secure storage spaces. A 360-degree viewing deck will be located on the rooftop in addition to the roof top infinity pool. Families are catered for with a children’s wet and dry play areas, with additional amenities also including a private café lounge, a business centre and private residents’ lounge.

