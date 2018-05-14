Nakheel releases piling and enabling works tender for PALM360 on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah

Nakheel is calling for piling and enabling work proposals for PALM360, its two-tower hotel and residential landmark project on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

The news comes as Nakheel assesses ground work preparation bids for the PALM360 site, following a tender release in March.

PALM360, the tallest building on Palm Jumeirah at 260 metres, will comprise Raffles The Palm Dubai Hotel and Raffles Residences PALM360. The project will also boast the world’s largest sky pool, connecting the two towers 170 metres above ground, as well as a host of dining, leisure and wellbeing facilities.

A tender for the construction of PALM360 will be released in Q3 this year. The project is due for completion in 2021.

Located on Palm Jumeirah’s western crescent in 500,000 square feet of landscaped grounds, PALM360 will offer the ultimate in luxury living and leisure. Complementing 125 opulent Raffles hotel rooms are 331 Raffles-branded residences, including 16 ultra-plush penthouses spanning up to 12,000 sq ft – equivalent to four tennis courts. Each penthouse has its own infinity pool, gym, home theatre and, as the name suggests, 360 degree views of Dubai.