New Travel Update from flydubai

flydubai has returned to operating its full flight schedule from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB). Our focus over the coming days continues to be on our passengers whose travel plans have been impacted.



Travel update:

Passengers who booked via flydubai.com and whose bookings were cancelled have been contacted via email for their refund or rebooking options.

Passengers who have booked through a Travel Agent are advised to contact them directly for their refund or rebooking options.

Passengers due to travel are advised to check the flight status on flydubai.com.

Passengers are advised to update their contact details via the Manage Booking section of flydubai.com.

Passengers are advised to check in online before they leave for the airport.

Passengers who have attempted to request a refund or rebook travel online and have not been able to do so can contact our Call Centre, send an email to letstalk@flydubai.com or get in touch with us on social media.

For enquiries that are not related to the disruption and are not immediately urgent, please consider contacting our customer service team in a couple of days.



For the latest updates please visit:



flydubai Newsroom: https://news.flydubai.com/



Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.