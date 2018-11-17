Over 11,000 people visit Emirates A380 at Bahrain Airshow

By Wam

The Emirates A380 drew in more than 11,000 visitors in three days at this year’s edition of the Bahrain International Airshow (BIA). The Emirates Flight Training Academy’s Phenom 100EV also on display for the first time at the Bahrain Airshow welcomed nearly 2,000 visitors.

The A380 that was on display from 14-16 November carried the distinctive decal of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE. Emirates’ 100th A380 was open to both trade visitors and the general public, allowing them a glimpse into the largest commercial passenger aircraft in the world.

The Emirates A380 on display featured 14 luxurious First Class Suites, 76 flatbed seats in Business Class, and 429 generously pitched seats in Economy Class. The aircraft also featured the newly refreshed OnBoard Lounge.

Emirates is the largest operator of the A380 with 105 in its fleet flying to 50 destinations, and it was the first airline to order the double-decker aircraft. Over 114 million passengers have flown the Emirates A380 since it commenced operations in 2008. The A380 fleet has also flown over 129,000 round trips and has travelled over 1.765 billion kilometers.

Emirates has been operating to the Kingdom of Bahrain since 2000 and today serves the destination with 28 weekly flights.