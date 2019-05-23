Over 9,514 new business licenses issued in Dubai from January to April

By Wam

The Business Registration and Licensing (BRL) sector at the Department of Economic Development (DED), Dubai, issued 9,514 new licenses from January through April 2019, a growth of 38.3 percent against the comparable period last year.

DED issued 2,805 new licenses during April 2019, a growth of 60 percent compared to April 2018 (1,753). The new licenses created 8,375 jobs in the labor market. Among the new licenses issued, 49% were professional, 48.1% commercial, 2.3% related to tourism and 0.6% industry.

The 'Business Map' digital platform of DED, which seeks to reflect the economic realities in Dubai by providing vital data on each license category including their numbers and distribution on a monthly basis, saw 29,813 business registration and licensing transactions being completed during the month of April 2019, a growth of 13 percent compared to April 2018 (26,393).

According to a press statement by DED, the outsourced service centres issued 20,724 transactions in April 2019, demonstrating their vital role in delivering value-added services to the public in Dubai. The number of DED Trader licenses during April 2019 reached 166 license, a growth of 19.4 percent compared to the same period in 2018 (139).