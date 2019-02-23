PIA launches flights to Al Ain International Airport

By Wam

Pakistan International Airlines, PIA, has launched its flight service between Peshawar and Al Ain with two weekly flights on Fridays and Sundays.

Al Ain International Airport, the second largest airport in Abu Dhabi, received PIA's first flight from Peshawar International Airport on Friday amid an official reception to mark the occasion.

"Pakistan is one of the largest and most important destinations for us at Abu Dhabi airports," said Maarten de Groof, Chief Commercial Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports. "These new flights will carry passengers twice a week, improving the level of services and enhancing connectivity to meet the expectations of travelers. "

PIA's President and Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik, said Al Ain is a strong market for them as there is a growing demand from the Pakistani community living in Al Ain to start direct flights between Al Ain and Peshawar.