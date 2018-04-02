RAKBANK further diversifies its contactless facility on ATMs

RAKBANK recently announced the launch of the contactless cash withdrawal facility that is available on more than 170 NFC enabled ATMs.

The Bank has more than 200,000 active cardholders that are able to use their NFC enabled RAKBANK credit or debit card at any of the NFC enabled ATMs to withdraw cash conveniently. The integration of additional FinTech models into the Bank’s operations will provide new opportunities for customers similar to the Apple Pay and Samsung Pay experience, which were rolled out back in 2017.

The Bank is committed to strengthen its Digital Banking services to customers, whereby cardholders do not have to register to gain access to this convenient service or take any unnecessary steps to use the facility. All cardholders need to do is to tap their cards on the marked NFC reader that is available on RAKBANK ATMs and then enter their PIN and amount required to withdraw their cash.

"RAKBANK has always been at the forefront of empowering customers with technology-based solutions that save them time, effort and money. While maintaining a customer-centric approach, the Bank built on the achievements of the previous year and set the scene for continued future growth, which emphasised the importance of innovation," said RAKBANK COO, Geoff Stecyk. "This launch is the first of its kind in the UAE and is firmly aligned with the Bank’s focus on innovation to leverage emerging technologies in delivering new and personalised experiences that help our customers’ access simply better digital banking solutions," he added.