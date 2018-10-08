Ras Al Khaimah to host PATA Annual Summit 2020

By WAM

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, today announced that the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah will be hosting the PATA Annual Summit 2020 from 15th to 18th May, 2019 which is organised by the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA).

The four-day event, to be hosted by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), will bring together international thought leaders, industry shapers and senior decision-makers who are professionally engaged with the Asia Pacific region.

PATA CEO Dr. Mario Hardy said, "Ras Al Khaimah has committed to supporting cultural, natural heritage and environmental preservation across the Emirate, activities which are aligned with PATA’s mission in acting as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to, from and within the Asia Pacific region. That is why we are honoured to be working with RAKTDA in bringing together our public and private sector members and partners to discuss the challenges and issues facing our industry."

The Summit embraces a global forum for enhancing the sustainable growth, value and quality of tourism and includes a one-day conference, the PATA Annual General Meeting and the PATA Youth Symposium that allows students and young tourism professionals that opportunity to engage with senior industry leaders.

As part of the event programme, PATA in partnership with the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) will also once again organise the UNWTO/PATA Leaders Debate which brings together senior executives from both the public and private sector to address thought-provoking issues currently affecting the industry.

Commenting on the announcement, Haitham Mattar, CEO of RAKTDA, said, "We look forward to hosting the PATA Annual Summit 2020 in Ras Al Khaimah and introducing the destination to key international industry leaders and delegates from the travel and hospitality sector in the Asia Pacific region. Strengthening the Emirate’s MICE offer by showcasing our world class resorts, beautiful coastline and abundance of cultural and outdoor adventure experiences, will form an integral part of our Destination Strategy moving forward".

With over 7,000 years of fascinating history and culture, Ras Al Khaimah is the perfect getaway from everyday life. Offering magnificent landscapes, breath-taking coastlines and rich, terracotta desert planes, the Emirate is an ideal getaway for both leisure and adventure travel as well as for business travellers.

With year-long sunshine and 64 kilometres of white sandy beaches, just 45 minutes from the busy metropolis of Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah presents an extensive selection of exclusive outdoor activities from trekking the tallest mountain in the UAE – Jebel Jais, and mountain biking to kayaking, desert safaris, fishing and golf. This dovetails well with the premium accommodation, the eclectic selection of international gourmet experiences and the world class spas.