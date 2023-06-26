4 apartments in Dubai were sold for a total of 242 million dirhams, alongside a land parcel valued at 350 million dirhams

Dubai's Land and Property Department recorded sales transactions for 4 apartments with a total value exceeding 242 million dirhams. Topping the list was the sale of an apartment worth 65.7 million dirhams in the Como Residences Tower project, developed by Nakheel on Palm Jumeirah. In addition, two other apartments in the same project were sold, the first one for 59.3 million dirhams and the second one for 53.6 million dirhams. The Bvlgari LightHouse project also recorded the sale of an apartment worth 63.7 million dirhams. This announcement ends in 20.

The department also recorded a land sale transaction for an area of 241,377 square feet in the Oud Metha area, worth 350 million dirhams.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.