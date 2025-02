Dubai’s real estate market recorded a major transaction on Thursday with the sale of an off-plan apartment for AED 116 million.

According to data from the Dubai Land Department, the apartment is located in Jumeirah 2 within "The Rings" project and spans 17,136.15 square feet, translating to a price of AED 6,769 per square foot.

Early trading activity in the real estate sector saw total sales reaching approximately AED 1.4 billion from 534 transactions.

Source: Albayan Newspaper

