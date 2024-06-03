AED355 m contract awarded for development of Al Mamzar and Jumeirah 1 Beaches

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to elevate public beaches in Dubai to world-class standards, and under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Higher Committee for Urban Planning and Well-Being announced the award of contracts to develop Al Mamzar and Jumeirah 1 Beaches. The project spans 5.7 km (4.3 km at Al Mamzar and 1.4 km at Jumeirah 1). The cost of both projects is estimated as AED355 million.

Slated for completion in 18 months, the two projects mark a quantum shift in beach design. Guided by integrated plans, radical changes will be carried out to reshape and enhance the infrastructure of these beaches, placing them on a par with the most advanced and attractive in the world. The project creates a new recreational tourism destination, catering to the influx of beachgoers, water sports enthusiasts, and night swimmers, offering an unparalleled experience for residents, tourists, and visitors on Dubai's renowned beaches.

The development of public beaches in Al Mamzar and Jumeirah 1 is part of the ongoing efforts to build sustainable infrastructure for all coastal and beach facilities. It aligns with the Dubai Master Plan for Public Beaches, providing new recreational, sports, aesthetic, and investment facilities that meet the highest international standards.

The project supports Dubai's efforts to provide a city with integrated leisure and tourism facilities in terms of well-being for residents and visitors. It aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, Dubai Urban Plan 2040, and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, all aimed to make Dubai the world leader in quality of life, enhance its attractiveness as a vibrant city, and cement its position as the best city to live, work, and visit as well as one of the world's leading destinations for beach tourism.

Dubai's Beaches: A Unique Model

The project contributes to creating a unique global model in beach design and enhancing the capacity for beachgoers in line with the emirate's population and tourism growth. The beaches will feature comprehensive infrastructure with advanced services and facilities, including Dubai's first beach dedicated 24/7 to night swimming in Deira, spanning 300 metres. Additional features include a 5 km pedestrian path connecting the two beaches, 11 km of cycling and running tracks surrounded by trees, and a 200-metre-long floating bridge connecting both sides of Al Mamzar Beach, the first of its kind in the emirate.

Integrated Infrastructure

The beaches will be equipped with public health and service facilities such as toilets, showers, and changing rooms, designed to world-class standards to ensure both comfort and privacy. There will also be 10 recreational play areas, children's playgrounds, beach and fitness areas, barbecue zones, beach rest amenities, and seasonal event spaces with secured entrances and exits.

There will be 1,400 parking spaces for cars and buses, including dedicated charging stations for eco-friendly vehicles in addition to integrated networks for drinking water stations, irrigation systems, and sewage drainage system spanning 5 km, complemented by modern automatic irrigation systems to increase green spaces.

Advanced Technology

The two beaches will feature high-tech services and systems, including advanced safety deposit boxes, Wi-Fi, and electronic screens. Beach rescue services will use the latest AI-assisted technologies, with enhanced surveillance through over 100 modern cameras linked to the central control rooms of Dubai Municipality and Dubai Police to ensure the highest level of safety for beachgoers.

Investment Opportunities

More than 50 unique investment opportunities will be offered, including water activity rentals, commercial outlets and kiosks, restaurants, self-service food and beverage machines, advertising spaces, and beach seating and umbrellas.

Adapting to Climate Change

As part of Dubai's plan to achieve sustainable development and adapt to climate change, these beaches will be elevated to enhance their resilience to climate change effects, one of the biggest challenges facing coastal cities globally. More than half a million cubic metres of beach sand will be used, based on comprehensive studies to protect the emirate's beaches.

The project will be executed while keeping the beaches partially open to the public, with all necessary occupational safety measures in place to ensure public safety and health.

The plan aims to develop all beaches by 100%, enhance public beach services by 400%, and increase night swimming beach lengths by 56%, equivalent to 450 metres. The length of cycling tracks will increase by 285%, equivalent to 15.15 km, and running tracks by 125%, equivalent to 11 km. Facilities for People of Determination will be provided in accordance with the Dubai Qualified Environment Code (DQEC) and international best practices.

In 2023, the rehabilitation and maintenance of public beaches in Dubai were completed, including Al Mamzar Corniche, Jumeirah Corniche, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1. These efforts provided sustainable infrastructure and integrated services, supporting the emirate's community and economy in line with the top international standards. Three new beaches for night swimming were also opened in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1, with a total length of 800 metres.

Dubai's eight public beaches, include Al Mamzar Beach, Al Mamzar Corniche, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, Umm Suqeim 2, and Jebel Ali Beach, have received Blue Flag certification for five consecutive years, meeting standards for marine water quality, environmental education, management, public safety, and services.

