Aeon & Trisl Real Estate Announced as Emaar's No.1 Agency at Q1 Broker Awards 2024

At the Emaar Quarter 1 Broker Awards 2024, Aeon & Trisl Real Estate has once again confirmed its dominance in the global real estate market by claiming the No.1 position. This great honour, given at an elaborate event conducted at The Address Skyview Hotel in Dubai, marks the second consecutive time that this Dubai-based international agency has won such a prestigious accolade, reaffirming its status as an industry giant.

Innovation and continued achievements are among the hallmarks of Aeon & Trisl Real Estate under Mr. Saleem Karsaz, the Group CEO. Its relentless pursuit of perfection and modern approach have established it as a leader not just in the UAE but also in Pakistan and the UK. "This accomplishment is proof of our unyielding commitment to excellence and our pledge to give unrivalled value to our customers,” said Mr. Saleem Karsaz. “Our success has been driven by our team’s unwavering dedication, professionalism, and client-centric approach."

Recognizing outstanding performance and exceptional contributions to the sector, the Emaar Broker Awards are one of the most awaited events on the real estate calendar. Hence, Aeon & Trisl’s victory at this year’s Q1 awards shows how well it has performed in the market, in addition to high levels of trust and satisfaction from their customers. This back-to-back win, following their No.1 position in Annual Broker Awards 2023, underscores the company's consistent excellence.

Aeon & Trisl’s success is built on honesty, originality, and customer satisfaction. The company’s dedication to these three pillars of operation has seen it reach great heights and continue being a leader in the highly competitive real estate industry. Mr. Karsaz supervises and points the way for his striving enterprise, which keeps breaking new ground, going beyond the normal standards, and setting higher benchmarks.

The Emaar Broker Awards recognize Aeon & Trisl’s contribution as well as those of its partners and global sales team. The united efforts of these groups have been crucial in the organization’s growth path to success. In line with this global expansion, Aeon & Trisl aims at improving its service range with high value to clients.

"Our team's accomplishments make us proud," said Mr. Karsaz, "and we are honored by our clients’ trust. This award will push us to keep pushing further boundaries." Looking ahead, Aeon & Trisl is poised to build on its success and continue its winning streak. The company’s strategic vision includes further strengthening its market presence, expanding its international reach, and innovating its service delivery to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

In an industry where excellence is the standard, Aeon & Trisl Real Estate stands out as a beacon of success. The company’s remarkable achievements at the Emaar Q1 Broker Awards 2024 and Annual Broker Awards 2023 are a clear indication of its leadership and commitment to excellence. As it celebrates this historic accomplishment, Aeon & Trisl looks forward to redefining industry standards and setting new benchmarks in the global real estate market.

For more information about Aeon & Trisl Real Estate and its award-winning services, please visit www.aeontrisl.com.

