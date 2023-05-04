Armani-Beach-Residences-Palm-Jumeirah-outdoor-rendering

Giorgio Armani is once again partnering with Tadao Ando.

The Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio and UAE-based property developer Arada will be creating residential units, common areas and amenities on a luxury project in Dubai — the Armani Beach Residences Palm Jumeirah, designed by Ando.

Sales of the residences will start in the second half of the year and the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.

Armani, chairman and chief executive officer of his namesake group, expects the partnership with Arada and Ando “will also result in an exceptional and magnificent place in which to live.”

The Pritzker Prize-winning architect will emphasize the connection between nature and architecture as the residences will be located on the outer crescent of the man-made islands in Dubai, in a visual link with the sea.

Ando described the residences as “a special place where residents and visitors will experience art and architecture coming together as a synthesis of the shared passions of Giorgio Armani and I.

The architecture at this wonderful location is designed to pursue a visual and experiential continuity between the interiors and the seascape that surrounds the project, with the interplay of light and shadow helping to create a dynamic sequence from arrival to the public areas and finally to each impeccable residence.”

The project will include homes and penthouses, as well as luxury amenities.

“Armani Beach Residences Palm Jumeirah blends the elegance and luxury for which the Armani lifestyle is so celebrated with the globally renowned contemporary design aesthetic of Tadao Ando,” said HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, vice chairman of Arada. “With an outstanding location on the hugely in-demand Palm Jumeirah islands, we’re excited at the prospect of bringing this truly unique residential opportunity to Dubai, the world’s fastest-growing high-end real estate market.”

.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.