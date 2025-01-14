AX Premium Properties Announced 2024 Dubai Real Estate Milestones, Setting the Stage for 2025

AX Premium Properties Mr. Nadeem Sufy shared his opinion of the growing activity in the luxury property market of Dubai. Palm Jebel Ali, The Haven by Aldar, The Acres, and Damac Island Waterfront, recently launched in the market, witnessed extreme demand. On 10 December 2024, Damac Island Waterfront was launched and witnessed all sales within 10 hours, reaching AED 10 billion. This proves to reflect the growing interest among the population of homeowners and investors.

Roadshows in the UK, US, and Europe have reported that many families and investors are moving to Dubai during 2025, thus increasing sales in luxury villas and waterfront properties. Dubai property prices will increase by 8% as it reinforces its position in personal and institutional investment choices. Rental rates are also going to rise where short-term leasing will see an 18% growth and long-term leasing with a 13% hike.

To cater to the surging demand, some 9,000 luxury villas are expected to be delivered before the end of 2024. Another 19,700 are to be delivered in 2025. The tax-free environment, the strong economy, and the investor-friendly policies of Dubai continue to attract global interest. Blockchains and AIs, in particular, are fast revolutionizing the real estate experience for all parties, making it increasingly seamless to close property transactions.

Dubai’s real estate market achieved record-breaking growth in 2024. In October alone, transactions worth AED 54.6 billion were recorded across 23,791 deals, marking a 69% increase in volume and a 55% rise in value compared to the same period last year. November also saw over AED 40 billion in deals, further showcasing the market’s strength and the confidence of local and international investors.

Government initiatives to craft policies in favor of investors, along with the fact that Dubai offers competitive pricing compared to London and New York, have fueled this growth. According to experts, this trend is expected to continue in 2025, with property prices increasing and new projects taking a community-centric approach and shared living spaces into consideration.

Dubai’s economy, forecasted to grow by 6.2% in 2025, is set to remain stable and investor-friendly, supported by the continued expansion of its real estate sector. AX Premium Properties, a trusted name in Dubai’s real estate market, offers expertise in property sales, rentals, and management. With a deep understanding of the local market and a focus on customer satisfaction, AX Premium Properties is well-equipped to help investors and residents explore Dubai’s promising opportunities in 2025.

For more information, visit www.axproperty.com.

