B1 Properties Announces AED 80 Million Record Breaking Sale of The Most Expensive Penthouse in Bluewaters Island Dubai

B1 Properties, a leading real estate company in Dubai, has achieved remarkable sales setting new benchmarks despite prevailing market conditions. The company secured the highest sale for a penthouse in Bluewaters Island for an astounding AED 80 Million, setting a new record.

The exceptional penthouse boasts four spacious bedrooms and spans an impressive area of 9,252 square feet. Its prime location on Bluewaters Island offers breathtaking views and unrivaled amenities, epitomizing luxury and sophistication. B1 Properties’ unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled opulence is evident in this prestigious property.

The sale of the most expensive penthouse in Bluewaters Island highlights B1 Properties' unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and sophistication. With its awe-inspiring views and opulent amenities, this penthouse sets a new standard for extravagant living in Dubai. Despite the current market conditions, B1 Properties capitalized on the unique features and exclusivity of this property, attracting a discerning buyer who recognized the unmatched value and potential for a lavish lifestyle.

Furthermore, B1 Properties continues to captivate luxury property enthusiasts with an exclusive custom-built Penthouse now available for sale in Bluewaters Island. This extraordinary residence, priced at 78 million AED, offers a unique opportunity to own a meticulously crafted masterpiece tailored to the discerning buyer's preferences. With a proven track record of selling exclusive units, b1 Properties has become the go-to destination for those looking to sell their properties at the highest value possible. If you have a property to sell, b1 Properties stands ready to deliver unparalleled results and ensure a seamless transaction process.

"B1 Properties has once again demonstrated their ability to secure successful deals worth a total value of AED 1 billion since its inception a year ago, contributing to Dubai’s growing reputation as a hub for luxury real estate and the continuous interest in the Emirate," Deniz Zeybek , Vice President of Sales, B1 Properties "Our success in closing these high-value deals in such a short period is a testament to Our deep understanding and knowledge of the market and exceptional capability to add value to clients.”

Responding to these groundbreaking transactions, Babak Jafari, CEO of B1 Properties, commented, "We are thrilled to have achieved such extraordinary sales in a time when there is a slow-down in the market. These deals exemplify the trust our clients place in us and the unmatched quality of the properties we represent. We are committed to continue delivering exceptional results and look for unique properties to match our clients growing needs.”

B1 Properties' exceptional sales success with the most expensive penthouse in Bluewaters Island and the prestigious 1JBR apartment has set a new benchmark for luxury real estate transactions in Dubai.



