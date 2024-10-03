Bayview Boulevard by AB Developers achieves great success at its launch event

The launch event for the "BayView Boulevard" project, organized by AB Developers, witnessed an overwhelming turnout of real estate enthusiasts, architects, media representatives, and the company's founder and CEO, Engineer Badie Wasef.

The project managed to captivate the spotlight with its innovative architectural design and strategic location, offering breath-taking waterfront views. It attracted significant interest from real estate investors and audiences. Attendees expressed their profound admiration for the project, emphasizing its contribution to Dubai's real estate market as it provides residents with a luxurious lifestyle, easy access to the city centre, and stunning views of the Arabian Gulf.

In a statement, Engineer Badie Wasef stated: "We are immensely proud of the successful launch of the Bay View Boulevard' project. This achievement, a result of years of experience, hard work and creativity, is poised to become a new icon in Dubai's luxury real estate and tourism sector, especially with the inclusion of private swimming pools in each apartment. We are delighted to offer Dubai residents an exceptional living experience that seamlessly blends luxury, nature, modernity, and a prime location."

The event coincided with another special occasion: the awarding of a luxury apartment to the winner of the "Al Mandous" program. This partnership reflects AB Developers' commitment to social and entertainment initiatives.

The winner expressed their immense happiness with the prize.

Engineer Badie further emphasized that the partnership with the "Al Mandous" program is a strategic one, aligned with the company's vision of supporting the UAE's community and enhancing the lives of its residents.

He added that awarding the grand prize through the program is part of this partnership and the company's future plans to continue this approach, contributing to spreading happiness and joy in the community.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.