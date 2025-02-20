Building More than Homes: Shaping a Brighter Future

DIA Properties, a leading real estate and development company renowned for its success in Kazakhstan, is setting its sights on Dubai's dynamic and fast-growing market. After cementing its position as one of Kazakhstan's top three real estate companies, recognized by Forbes, DIA Properties is poised to extend its expertise to the global stage.

Over the past seven years, DIA has successfully delivered more than 1 million square meters of real estate across 71 projects. With 23 new projects slated for 2025, the company continues to drive growth and innovation. This expansion into Dubai marks an exciting new milestone for DIA Properties, signaling a commitment to creating world-class, sustainable living spaces while championing a strong social mission.

A Strong Social Mission: "Live and Benefit Others"

At the heart of DIA Properties lies a powerful social mission. Co-Founder Farukhzhon Kurbanov places a strong emphasis on giving back to society, a philosophy embedded deeply within the company's culture. For DIA, real estate is not just about building and selling properties—it's about making a tangible, positive impact on communities.

Since its inception, DIA has invested over $15 million into charitable initiatives and over 10 social projects. The company’s commitment extends beyond the construction of residential properties; it focuses on the future generation by developing educational and sports infrastructure, such as children’s educational centers, sports complexes, parks, kindergartens, and co-working spaces. The company is also a passionate supporter of youth sports, especially martial arts, including wrestling, jiu-jitsu, judo, boxing, and other disciplines. These initiatives are designed to inspire and empower the youth, encouraging them to pursue healthy, active lifestyles while fostering values of discipline and resilience.

Expansion to Dubai Market

DIA Properties' expansion into Dubai is driven by a strategic vision for growth in one of the world’s most iconic cities. The company’s inaugural project in Dubai will be situated in the highly sought-after Dubai Islands. In Dubai, DIA Properties will continue to focus on crafting high-quality residential spaces that blend modernity with comfort. The upcoming projects will place a strong emphasis on eco-friendly living, creating environments where residents can enjoy a balanced lifestyle surrounded by nature’s beauty.

In addition to its residential ventures, DIA Properties is set to make a meaningful contribution to the community by introducing educational and sports initiatives in Dubai. By offering access to educational facilities and promoting sports programs, the company will build upon its legacy of nurturing the next generation, as it has done in Kazakhstan, and further its commitment to fostering youth development in the UAE.

With its proven track record, social commitment, and innovative approach to development, DIA Properties is not just entering the Dubai market—it is setting the stage for a new era of thoughtful, high-quality, and community-oriented real estate development. As the company looks confidently to the future, it will continue to create exceptional projects that serve both residents and society at large. For Dubai’s residents, investors, and future generations, DIA Properties is poised to be a trusted partner in building a better tomorrow.

