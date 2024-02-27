Celebrate Anything but Ordinary Eid Break at Kandima Maldives

If you seek an unforgettable Eid getaway in the breathtaking Maldives, look no further than the game-changing island resort, Kandima Maldives. Travel with your friends and family to this 5-star tropiKal desti(nation) and experience a blend of relaxation and adventure like never before. Whether you prefer a sunset cruise, thrilling water activities, or simply basking in the sunshine amidst lush tropical surroundings, Kandima offers it all. With ten distinct restaurants and bars serving delectable flavors from around the globe, your culinary desires will be effortlessly satisfied during your stay at Kandima resort.

Eid offer

Book between February 27th, 2024, and March 7th, 2024, for stays until September 30th, 2024, and enjoy up to a 64% discount on all room types and meal plans. Additionally, this offer includes a complimentary 30-minute spa session for two, a sunset cruise for two, and a floating breakfast for pool villa bookings. Moreover, guests will receive a 20% discount on water sports and diving activities. Book your Eid stay at: Kandima Maldives

Soulful Eid al-Fitr Celebration at Nova Maldives

Indulge in the moments of togetherness and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones at the bright new star resort in the Maldives, Nova. 5-star island resort, Nova is a modern take on all-inclusive with a vibrant ‘community’ concept. This Eid, immerse yourself in the serene beauty of the Maldives at Nova, where you can relax, unwind, and connect with loved ones. Located on a pristine private island in South Ari Atoll, Nova provides the perfect backdrop for a slower pace of life.

Experience the joy of snorkelling or embark on a gentle cruise for an adventurous celebration. Alternatively, indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments that seamlessly blend traditional and modern wellness practices, restoring harmony to both body and mind. Nova's diverse dining options cater to every palate, from overwater teppanyaki at Mizu to global cuisines at Soul Kitchen and perfectly grilled seafood and meats at Flames. Whether you're seeking adventure or relaxation, Nova promises an unforgettable Eid experience for everyone.

