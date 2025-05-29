Citi Developers Launches ARYA — A Neo-Luxury Landmark at Dubai Islands Waterfront

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 04:01 05:26 12:19 15:41 19:07 20:32
Located in the heart of the Dubai Islands waterfront, ARYA blends tranquil marina views with skyline sophistication. From its bold design language to wellness-first philosophy, ARYA is more than a home — it’s a fully curated lifestyle experience.
A New Era of Refined Living
ARYA was designed for those who seek substance over spectacle — individuals who value emotional design, intentional detail, and elevated daily rituals.
A triple-height entrance lobby makes a powerful first impression, setting the tone with immersive visual storytelling.
The gallery-style lobby features original commissioned artwork by world-renowned artist Alec Monopoly, anchoring the space in creativity and cultural relevance.
A dedicated floor for wellness and leisure includes a Roman bath, yoga studio, hammam, sauna, steam room, infinity pool, gym, private cinema, and kids' area.
The rooftop escape redefines serenity with panoramic infinity pools, a sunken pool bar, sculpted cabanas, and elegant chaise lounges.
Every element — from the hand-selected finishes to custom furnishings — has been chosen with intention, creating a living environment that speaks in the language of style, comfort, and character.
Designed Around What Matters
Neo-Luxury
ARYA reflects Citi Developers’ signature approach to contemporary elegance — quiet, curated, and emotionally resonant.
Creativity & Innovation
From original art commissions to integrated lifestyle tech, ARYA is a living canvas of elevated design.
Community
Whether unwinding at the rooftop bar or connecting in shared wellness spaces, ARYA fosters authentic, modern-day community.
Wellness
Every space has been sculpted with wellbeing in mind — calm, balanced, and designed to restore.
“ARYA is a true example of Neo Luxury,” said Zoraiz Malik, CEO of Citi Developers. “It’s a response to the evolving definition of luxury — one that prioritizes peace, presence, and personalized design. We didn’t just want to build something beautiful; we wanted to create a home that feels like belonging.”
About Citi Developers
With over a decade of experience and a footprint across three countries, Citi Developers is a leader in crafting bold, one-of-a-kind communities where design meets distinction. Through its signature neo-luxury lens, Citi continues to shape the future of modern living with iconic developments that fuse architecture, artistry, and soul.
Media Contact:
www.citideveloper.com
