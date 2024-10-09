Danube Group Begins Construction on a New Mosque at National Industries Park Set to Serve Over 2,000+ Worshippers

The Danube Group proudly announces the groundbreaking ceremony for, a state-of-the-art mosque located in the heart of National Industries Park (NIP). This mosque, the first and only one in the area, marks another milestone in the Group’s commitment to serving the community and enhancing the region's infrastructure.

Designed to accommodate 2,000 worshippers – with 1,000 inside and an additional 1,000 outside – this mosque will serve as a spiritual and communal hub for workers and residents within the area and surrounding areas.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder & Chairman, Danube Group, Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group; other senior officials attended the Ground breaking ceremony with family. The groundbreaking ceremony, took place on October 8, 2024, was attended by officials, and community leaders as well.

For 25 years, Danube Group has enjoyed a strong partnership with DP World and Jafza. Their steadfast support and collaboration have been instrumental in Danube's continued success.

Commenting on the project, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said:

"We are excited to embark on this meaningful journey of building the first mosque in National Industries Park. This mosque is not just a place of worship but a symbol of our continuous efforts to serve the community and provide essential infrastructure. It aligns with our values of inclusivity, unity, and giving back to the society we operate in."

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer of Parks & Zones at DP World GCC, said:

“The commencement of this community project marks an important milestone for the thousands of workers and residents in NIP and the surrounding areas. We are honoured to see the start of construction and appreciate Danube Group's commitment to supporting social welfare. This mosque exemplifies the spirit of inclusivity and compassion that drives progress and strengthens our community bonds."

The event reflects Danube’s ongoing dedication to giving back to the community and enriching lives through its various corporate social responsibility initiatives. The Group has also been contributing to numerous charity initiatives launched by the government. Last Year, the Danube Group announced an AED 10 million contribution to the Mothers’ Endowment Campaign. Earlier, it also contributed to the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ fund in 2023, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and numerous others.

The new mosque represents the next significant milestone following the tremendous success of the Majestic Mosque, which was inaugurated by Danube Group in Dubai Studio City. The Majestic Mosque has quickly established itself as a vital spiritual hub for the community, attracting worshippers from various backgrounds and fostering a sense of unity and belonging.

Similarly, the mosque being constructed at the National Industries Park is designed to uphold the same high standards of excellence and inclusivity, aiming to create a tranquil and inviting atmosphere for all worshippers.

Currently, construction is actively underway, with the mosque projected to be completed within the next year. The Danube Group extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who attended the groundbreaking ceremony and participated in this historic moment, reinforcing the commitment to enhancing the spiritual landscape of the community.

About Danube Group

Danube Group is a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate with interests in building materials, home décor, hospitality solutions, and real estate development. Established in 1993 by Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan, a UAE-based entrepreneur, Danube Group reported an annual turnover exceeding US$2 billion in 2022. Danube Group stands tall with several verticals that include Danube Building Materials, Danube Properties, Danube Home, Danube Sports World, Alucopanel Middle East, Danube Hospitality Solutions, Starz Media (Filmfare), American Aesthetic Center, Casa Milano, and others. Danube Group employs more than 4,500 people across the GCC and India, representing 44 nationalities.

