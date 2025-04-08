DIFC Unveils Heights Tower: A New Era of Urban Luxury Living

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, today announced that sales of residential spaces in Heights Tower, a new mixed-use live-work-play destination reimagining urban luxury living, will commence from 16 April 2025.

Heights Tower, a project by DIFC Developments, occupies the final plot within the original DIFC district. It will provide an exclusive address within the Centre’s ever-growing international community. Heights Tower is centrally located in the heart of DIFC, adjacent to the upcoming Four Seasons Private Residences, and provides seamless connectivity to Gate Avenue, the district’s vibrant retail and lifestyle destination. The project is the second residential development by DIFC and scheduled for completion in 2029.



Featuring 366 luxury residences, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom duplexes, and a mix of shell and core offices, and retail spaces for F&B and stores, Heights Tower’s live-work-play concept fulfils the demand for a sophisticated urban lifestyle. The residential component encompasses 32 floors, while the commercial offering is distributed across seven dedicated floors.

Heights Tower is the latest milestone in DIFC’s ongoing evolution as a leading business and lifestyle destination. Savills has been appointed as the master broker, and the development launch follows a series of exciting announcements in 2024 and is a testament to the Centre’s vision to attract global talent, businesses, residents and investors.

Heights Tower offers residents an unparalleled suite of family-friendly modern amenities. The building’s exterior is composed of interlocking geometries, supported by biophilic design that offers contactless, smart, and creative communal workspaces designed to foster a strong sense of community and work-life balance. The development will also feature a curated selection of retail and dining options, enhancing its appeal as a vibrant live-work-play destination.

The vibrant live-work-play destination also features amenities such as a family lounge, an outdoor temperature-controlled swimming pool and a state-of-the-art fitness centre.

Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer, DIFC Investments, said: “The Heights Tower embodies DIFC’s commitment to creating a vibrant and sustainable community, aligning with Dubai’s growing prominence as a live-work-play lifestyle destination. Setting a new benchmark for urban living, this striking addition to the Dubai skyline seamlessly integrates wellbeing, connectivity, and convenience to meet the evolving needs of ambitious professionals at the forefront of finance and innovation in DIFC.”

Reflecting DIFC’s commitment to sustainability, Heights Tower aims to achieve LEED Platinum Certification. The new development enjoys a prime location on Al Sukuk Street. It offers breathtaking views of Dubai Creek Harbour to the east and the Sheikh Zayed Road skyline to the west while select units boast coveted Burj Khalifa views.

DIFC was also recently awarded the Metasys Pioneer Award 2025, reflecting its commitment to pioneering innovation in building and property management.

