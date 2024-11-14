DLD enables customers to access three real estate services through the Dubai Now app

• The services offered by DLD on the application include property status and valuation inquiries, and property ownership certificate issuance requests.

• Duaa Issam Dablan: Our commitment to enhancing services aligns with the Services 360 policy, and offering these via the Dubai Now app will help streamline and elevate user experience.

• Hend Alnuaimi: Dubai Now serves as an all-encompassing platform for city services, allowing seamless and secure completion of all government transactions. We are continuously working to expand its offerings by adding more services, saving customers time and effort while enhancing their overall user experience.





In line with the Dubai Government’s Services 360 policy, which strives to offer seamless, proactive, and integrated services that exceed customer expectations, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) has announced the availability of three key real estate services through the Dubai Now platform, the unified platform for government entities.

This step comes as part of DLD’s ongoing efforts to improve and enhance its services, making them more flexible and proactive, in line with customer expectations. It also aims to facilitate easier access to these services through multiple platforms and smart devices.



The services provided by DLD through the Dubai Now application include, the Property Status Inquiry, where users can instantly access detailed information about any property by entering relevant details such as area and plot number. Ownership Certificate Request, which allows customers to apply for a certificate that details their property holdings. Property Valuation Request to submit electronic requests to have properties evaluated, streamlining the valuation process and speeding up related procedures.



Duaa Issam Dablan, Director of the Service Excellence Department at Dubai Land Department, said: "Dubai Land Department remains firmly committed to providing proactive, high-quality real estate services that are efficient and flexible. We are constantly striving to enhance the user experience and exceed their expectations by ensuring that our services are easily accessible, widely available, and operational around the clock, in alignment with the expectations and needs of our customers."



Dablan added: "We are continuously working on improving and developing our services in line with the Services 360 policy, which aims to strengthen the leadership of government services. Offering these three services through the Dubai Now application will contribute to enhancing the customer experience, making it smoother and more efficient."



Hend Alnuaimi, Digital Products Director at Digital Dubai, said: "This collaboration with the Dubai Land Department reflects Digital Dubai's strategy to provide integrated service platforms that offer comprehensive digital experiences for customers. The inclusion of three real estate services through the Dubai Now application is a practical embodiment of our efforts to provide a digital infrastructure that combines reliability and security, serving as a strong support for one of the most vital sectors in Dubai — real estate, which is a key contributor to the emirate's economic ecosystem."



Alnuaimi added: "Dubai Now is a comprehensive platform for city services, enabling all government transactions to be carried out smoothly and securely. Continuous efforts are being made to develop the platform by adding more services, saving time and effort for customers and enhancing the user experience. As a result of these efforts, the application continues to strengthen its position as one of the most trusted among government entities in the emirate and individual users alike."



In light of the rapid advancements and ongoing growth within the emirate's real estate sector, the Dubai Land Department fully acknowledges the importance of keeping pace with these changes to ensure the delivery of services that align with customer needs. To achieve this, DLD conducts regular evaluations of its services, making them available through various official channels for seamless operations. This approach is aimed at achieving the highest levels of customer satisfaction through continuous innovation and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

