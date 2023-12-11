DMCC WELCOMES LATEST UPSCALE RESIDENTIAL PROJECT IN UPTOWN DUBAI – ‘MERCER HOUSE’ BY ELLINGTON PROPERTIES

DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – and Ellington Properties – Dubai’s leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer – have partnered to launch a new upscale residential project, Mercer House, in the heart of DMCC’s pioneering Uptown Dubai district.

Mercer House represents the first signature development of Ellington Properties in Uptown Dubai following the remarkable success and record-high demand of ‘UH by Ellington’, which was launched earlier this year in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT).

Poised to grace Dubai’s skyline with two soaring residential towers perched atop a podium, Mercer House is slated to be one of the tallest residential developments by Ellington Properties to date. Located at the heart of DMCC’s up-and-coming Uptown Dubai district, the project will offer a collection of multi-family residential units ranging from efficient studios to expansive one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, and four penthouses.

It will feature a 45,000 sq.ft. beach club and 25,000 sq.ft. of retail options on the ground and podium floors. Residents and visitors can enjoy a wealth of facilities like a beach club pool, exclusive residents’ pool and a sports hall with various courts for sports enthusiasts. Mercer House will also offer a world-class range of dining experiences, community markets and high-end retail offerings to reinforce Uptown Dubai as the go-to destination to work, live and indulge in Dubai.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said: "In just two decades, DMCC has not only built and facilitated a world-class, award-winning district for trade and enterprise, but evolved the JLT and Uptown Dubai districts into some of Dubai's most desirable destinations. In line with our community's increasing demand for additional luxury residencies and DMCC's growth, Ellington Properties' Mercer House will provide two signature residential towers, offering multi-family units to studios and penthouses. Residents will benefit from being at the heart of our Uptown Dubai community, within walking distance of both Uptown Tower, and the forthcoming Burj 2020, while also gaining access to an exclusive residents’ pool, sports hall, beach club, and extensive retail options."

Joseph Thomas, Co-founder of Ellington Properties, said: “After the positive response we received for UH by Ellington, the launch of our second project is a testament to our strong relationship with DMCC. We continue to support their transformative vision of the Uptown Dubai, aspiring to make it the ultimate destination for the community of homebuyers and investors who are looking to call Dubai their home. We are confident that Mercer House will be our crowning achievement as a leading design-led developer, further reinforcing Uptown Dubai's perception as a world-class smart district designed to deliver a one-of-a-kind living experience.”

DMCC continues to play a major role in advancing the commercial scene in Dubai through the development of unparalleled business ecosystems. It accounts for 11% of the foreign direct investment (FDI) to Dubai.

