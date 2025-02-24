“Drake and Scull” Wins Major Contracts Exceeding AED 1 billion for Iconic Arabian Hills Project

Drake and Scull International PJSC (DSI), specializing in contracting services for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP), as well as oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment projects, is pleased to announce it has secured two major contracts for the highly anticipated Arabian Hills Project, with a combined value exceeding AED 1 billion. This landmark achievement further solidifies the company’s position as a trusted leader in delivering large-scale, high-impact developments.

The Arabian Hills Project is set to redefine modern living and infrastructure standards in the region. Spanning a massive 224 million square feet area, the project integrates cutting-edge design, sustainable construction practices, and world-class amenities, establishing a new benchmark in luxury residential and commercial development. Drake & Scull International’s expertise in project management and innovative engineering solutions played a pivotal role in securing these prestigious contracts.

The two contracts encompass:

Infrastructure works contract for Area 10 (Sun Valley) and power works, street lighting, and contingencies for Services Authority Works, valued at AED 452,852,000.

Infrastructure works in Area 05 (Park Vista) and power works, street lighting, contingencies for Services Authority Works, and the construction of a Sewage Treatment Plant, with a total value of AED 557,809,000.

The awarded infrastructure work, set to commence immediately, will involve the use of advanced construction methods and a highly skilled workforce to ensure timely delivery and exceptional quality.

"These contracts represent a significant milestone in our journey towards growth and excellence. Our winning of these vital projects in the "Arabian Hills" development reflects our unique capabilities, our commitment to high quality standards, and our success in executing major projects. It also reflects our clients' confidence in us as a strategic partner in developing sustainable urban environments. These contracts are part of a large portfolio of projects that we are currently working on, in addition to numerous tenders that we are competing for in various sectors. We are optimistic that these projects will contribute to strengthening our position in the market and expanding our business portfolio in the coming years" said Muin El Saleh, CEO of Drake & Scull International.

This significant win comes at a time of renewed momentum for DSI, following a successful restructuring and liquidity injection that has fortified the company’s financial standing and operational capacity. With a robust pipeline of projects, including bids worth billions across diverse sectors such as infrastructure, MEP, and wastewater treatment, DSI is well-positioned for sustainable growth and long-term success.

Salem Al Muheiri, Managing Director of Arabian Hills Investment and Real Estate Development, said: “The Arabian Hills Project is a transformative development that embodies our commitment to delivering exceptional communities where innovation, sustainability, and modern living come together. This project represents an important step in redefining the standards of integrated residential and commercial spaces in the region.”

“We are pleased to have Drake & Scull International as our main contractor for the awarded contracts. Their proven track record in delivering large-scale, high-value developments gives us the utmost confidence that Arabian Hills will be completed to the highest standards of quality, on schedule, and with meticulous attention to detail.” He added.

Drake & Scull International’s announcement of this monumental achievement underscores its commitment to driving excellence and innovation in the construction and engineering sectors. The Company will continue to deliver impactful projects that contribute to the UAE’s vision of sustainable and innovative urban development.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.