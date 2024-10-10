Dubai Land Department launches second phase of Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme and opens registration for 1,000 new participants

- In the first phase, more than 500 participants obtained the real estate broker card, while Emirati brokers successfully closed transactions worth AED 200 million.

- Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita: The programme aims not only to develop skills but also to create an integrated investment environment that enhances Dubai's position as a global hub for innovation and excellence in the real estate sector.

- Mohamed Ali Alabbar: My advice Emirati real estate brokers to focus on important details such as prices, property type, and location, while continuously adapting and learning from market changes. We look forward to witnessing more achievements

In line with the emirate's vision to continue excellence and leadership, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Land Department launched the second phase of the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme and open the registration for the first 1,000 new participants from UAE nationals, continuing the journey of developing Emirati talent, empowering them to engage in the real estate sector, and enhancing their role in sustainable development.

The announcement was made during a ceremony organised by the Dubai Land Department, attended by His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of the Dubai Land Department, and His Excellency Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Founder of Emaar. The event also brought together several officials from the public and private sectors, along with DLD’s CEOs and Directors.

Supporting Emiratisation and Achieving Dubai's Vision

The Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme is part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by His Highness, the Ruler of Dubai. The programme aims to triple the number of Emiratis working in the private sector, ensuring self-sufficiency and social and family stability. More broadly, it supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which focuses on integrating 65,000 members of the new Emirati generation into the labour market, further strengthening Dubai's position as a hub for national talent and a global center for excellence and innovation.

The launch ceremony began with an opening speech by His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, who highlighted the future vision for brokerage and the programme's role in empowering Emirati citizens as leaders in the field. He also outlined the objectives of the second phase and the key achievements of the first phase, during which over 500 participants obtained real estate broker cards, and Emirati brokers completed transactions totaling AED 200 million.

The event included speeches from sponsors, followed by a panel discussion with a real estate expert, a consultant, and programme ambassadors, addressing the role of brokers in supporting sustainable growth. The ceremony concluded with presentations of success stories from the programme, as well as the recognition of sponsors, new partners who joined the programme, and several participants for their accomplishments in advancing the goals of the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme. Additionally, introductory workshops were organized for those interested in registering, providing details about the programme, its benefits, and how to join, along with information on strategic partners.

Partnerships and Developing Capabilities

In the second phase, the programme has expanded its strategic partnerships, growing to 50 partners with the addition of 21 new members, including real estate developers and brokers.

His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department, said: "The Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programmes demonstrates Dubai's commitment to developing Emirati talent capable of leading the real estate market's transformation. Equipping this national talent with advanced professional skills, in collaboration with our partners, is crucial for achieving sustainable development and driving growth in the emirate. This aligns with the vision of our wise leadership, which believes that empowering Emirati capabilities strengthens Dubai's and the UAE's leadership across various sectors."

His Excellency added: "As Dubai's real estate sector continues to progress and experience unprecedented growth, this programme will help solidify opportunities for Emirati citizens to benefit from the available economic potential, reaffirming their pivotal role in supporting the emirate's growth journey. We emphasise that the programme is not only aimed at skill development, but also seeks to create an integrated investment environment that reinforces Dubai's position as a global hub for innovation and excellence in the real estate sector."

His Excellency Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Founder of Emaar said: “I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to the Dubai Land Department for organizing this important event, which highlights the role of national talent in real estate—one of the most dynamic and significant sectors of our economy, especially in Dubai, a leader in this field. To those pursuing a career in this sector, I want to assure you that you are on the right path. Twenty-eight years ago, I recognized the immense potential in real estate and saw a strategic opportunity in this sector. I believed that the UAE and Dubai needed key players. Today, Emaar is a model of success and a key contributor to the sector’s growth.”

He added, “In 2023, Dubai recorded the sale of 120,000 residential units, compared to just 20,000 units in Singapore, highlighting the strength of Dubai's economy and its effective policies. Emaar’s success stems from the initial idea, but also from its operations within Dubai and the UAE. Today, Dubai’s real estate market surpasses that of the UK, emphasizing the essential role that brokers play in this achievement. My advice to brokers is to focus on critical details such as prices, property types, and locations, while continuously adapting and learning from market changes. We look forward to witnessing more achievements and wish you many career successes.”

Programme Objectives

The programme aims to increase the percentage of Emirati brokers from 5% to 15% over the next three years, focusing on enhancing the role of young locals in seizing available economic opportunities and supporting their position as a key driver of growth.

The programme focuses on five key initiatives to empower young nationals, including the real estate broker license, which offers a one-year exemption from government fees and an exclusive advertising package. It supports their role in the real estate sector by offering competitive commissions, providing training courses in real estate brokerage, and encouraging developers to allocate a share of sales to local brokers. Additionally, the UAE business group for real estate brokerage, under Dubai Chambers, offers guidance to strengthen the role of citizens in the market.

With the launch of the second phase, Dubai Land Department will strengthen the role of Emirati talent in the real estate sector, ensure the long-term growth of this vital industry, and reinforce its alignment with Dubai's strategic vision. The programme's success relies on strong partnerships and continued collaboration between government entities and the private sector, unlocking the potential of national skills and expanding opportunities across different industries.

