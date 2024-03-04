Dubai Land Department names Nimrah Rao among top 5 women real estate brokers of 2023

In a prestigious ceremony recognizing the finest in real estate, the Dubai Land Department has honored Nimrah Rao, Associate Director at Tabani Real Estate, as one of the top 5 women real estate brokers of 2023. This recognition highlights her outstanding contribution and commitment to Dubai’s real estate sector.

Nimrah Rao’s year has been marked by exceptional accomplishments, including receiving the Top Performance Award from Tabani Real Estate. This award acknowledges her unparalleled success in generating the highest value in real estate transactions throughout 2023. Nimrah Rao’s unwavering dedication to excellence and her innovative approach to luxury real estate have played a key role in establishing Tabani Real Estate as a leading firm in Dubai's highly competitive real estate market.

Commenting on her award, Nimrah Rao shared her deep gratitude for the support and recognition she received: "Receiving this honor from the Dubai Land Department as one of the top women brokers in Dubai fills me with immense pride and gratitude. This achievement is not mine alone but a testament to the unwavering support and inspiration I've received from my family, my dear friends, especially my husband, Aamil Tabani, and my team at Tabani. My warmest congratulations to my fellow awardees."

Her remarkable journey in real estate is characterized by her passion and a dynamic work ethic. This has not only contributed to her personal success but has also significantly elevated Tabani Real Estate’s profile in Dubai's vibrant market.

As we move forward, Nimrah Rao continues to set her sights on innovating and leading in the luxury real estate market, with a commitment to excellence that promises to further enhance the real estate landscape in Dubai and beyond.

