Dubai Land Department organises Real Estate Policy Lab to enhance innovation and sustainability in the sector

In its ongoing efforts to foster innovation within the real estate sector and establish regulations that promote growth and sustainability, Dubai Land Department (DLD) organised the Real Estate Policy Lab. This initiative seeks to discuss and refine four key sector policies: the Real Estate Alliances Policy, the Resilience and Sustainability Policy, the Real Estate Reputation Policy, and the Data Sharing and Publication Policy. These policies are strategically aligned with DLD’s mission to meet the Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033’s ambitious objectives and Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

The event was held at DLD’s headquarters and attended by His Excellency Eng Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of DLD, who expressed his gratitude to all participants and highlighted the importance of such initiatives in charting a roadmap for governance and sustainable development within Dubai’s real estate sector.

The event began with an overview of the four policies presented by Dr. Mahmoud Al Burai, Director of the Real Estate Policies and Innovation Department. He outlined each policy’s significance and primary objectives, underscoring their role in empowering Dubai’s real estate sector and advancing comprehensive, sustainable development. The event also saw the participation of several DLD CEOs and Directors, along with over 100 representatives from real estate development, brokerage, management companies, and other sector stakeholders.

Dr Al Burai began by introducing the ‘Real Estate Alliances Policy,’ which focuses on strengthening strategic partnerships and collaboration with various stakeholders in the real estate sector. This policy aims to enhance Dubai’s real estate market’s appeal and competitiveness, fostering comprehensive development in alignment with the emirate’s vision.

He then presented the ‘Resilience and Sustainability Policy,’ designed to improve the sector’s adaptability to economic, environmental, and social changes, ensuring a flexible response to challenges, crises, and emergencies. This policy highlights the importance of sustainable practices and the implementation of high-quality building standards across real estate projects.

Dr. Al Burai further emphasised the “Real Estate Reputation Policy,” which seeks to establish Dubai as a premier real estate destination by enhancing market appeal and competitiveness through collaboration with key strategic partners. He concluded with the “Data Sharing and Dissemination Policy,” aimed at bolstering transparency and security in data exchange between the Dubai Land Department and its partners. This policy aligns with Dubai’s data sharing and publication regulations and encourages innovation in using and transferring real estate data.

The event also featured a presentation by Dr. Abdulaziz Istitiyeh, Senior Economic Advisor at the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai, who provided insights into the strategies and methodologies for policy design within the Dubai government.

Additionally, the event hosted several real estate experts in brainstorming sessions focused on drafting the four key policies, discussing implementation mechanisms, and exploring the private sector’s role in this process. The experts contributed a wealth of insights, ideas, and solutions to advance these real estate policies.

At the close of the event, the participating real estate experts were honored for their valuable contributions, and the ‘Emirates Falcons Volunteer Team’ was recognised for their significant support in making the event a success. Through initiatives like these, Dubai Land Department reaffirms its commitment to developing integrated policies and regulations that foster the sustainability and growth of the real estate sector, solidifying Dubai’s position as a premier global destination for real estate investment.

