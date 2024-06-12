Dubai Land Department partners with Danube Properties to Empower National Brokers

Danube Properties is working alongside the Dubai Land Department (DLD) for the latter’s groundbreaking initiative ‘Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme’. This partnership aims to bolster the onboarding of new UAE national brokers into the vibrant real estate community and strengthen Emiratisation within the industry.

His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Land Department stated: “Collaborating with Danube Properties means jointly empowering UAE talent in the real estate industry. By providing special benefits, we hope to attract more locals to brokerage, enhancing their contribution to the sector and supporting Dubai's vision of a diversified and inclusive economy.”

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said, “We are honored to collaborate with the Dubai Land Department on this vital initiative. Danube Properties has always been pro-brokers because they form the backbone of our success. The goal of this partnership is to provide UAE National brokers with exceptional opportunities and support, reinforcing our dedication towards Emiratisation. This is also a testament to our ongoing commitment to the development and growth of the real estate sector in Dubai.”

Earlier this month, the Dubai Land Department qualified 166 young Emirati citizens through the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme. This programme is considered one of the most important initiatives under the Dubai Social Agenda 33, reflecting a strategic effort to prepare UAE youth for significant roles in the real estate sector. The Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) is an ambitious plan to propel Dubai into the top ranks of global economic cities. Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the D33 Agenda focuses on the launch of innovative projects that will drive sustainable economic growth through innovative approaches and double GDP by 2033, making Dubai the fastest, safest, and most connected city in the world.

The partnership between Danube Properties and the Dubai Land Department highlights their shared vision for nurturing a thriving real estate market in Dubai. Their collaboration reflects a longstanding relationship and seeks to support Emirati jobseekers while offering unique benefits for property sales handled by local brokers.

Adel Sajan, Managing Director, Danube Group elaborated the core offerings by Danube Properties towards the UAE National Collaborative Program:

Special commission: 6% commission for the sale of properties to Emirati buyers. Dh10,000 Danube Home vouchers to Emirati buyers to furnish their homes. Dh2,000 Danube Sports World vouchers to stay fit via the state of the art sports facility. Danube Properties Service Fee Waiver: Danube Properties will waive the Service Charges (SC) for units sold by UAE National Brokers for three years. This initiative will directly improve their earning potential and encourage them to actively promote our properties. Inventory Access and Support: We will offer UAE National Brokers unlimited access to our developer inventory, ensuring they have a comprehensive understanding of our available units. Dedicated Sales Manager: We will dedicate a team of experienced sales managers to provide the necessary support, training, and assistance to close deals. Open House Opportunities: UAE National Brokers will have the exclusive opportunity to conduct open houses at our Danube Properties Sales Center and mock-up apartments, allowing direct engagement with potential buyers. Streamlined CRM Process: The Danube Properties CRM team will prioritize inquiries and expedite the processing of all leads brought in by UAE National Brokers, ensuring a smooth and efficient sales experience

Danube Properties remains firmly committed to aligning with Dubai Land Department initiatives and actively elevating local talent within the real estate sector. “We are confident that this collaborative program will be a significant step towards achieving our shared objectives”, said Rizwan Sajan.

Danube Properties has been a key player in this thriving market, with a portfolio of 29 projects to date. Last month, Pearlz by Danube - a residential project in Al Furjan was handed over six months ahead of the scheduled time. Also, in line with the vision to support local businesses, Danube Group recently signed a contract with Dubai SMEs to support Emirati-owned small and medium-sized enterprises. This initiative highlighted Danube’s broader commitment to nurturing local talent and businesses, contributing to the sustainable economic development of Dubai.

