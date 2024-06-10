Dubai Real Estate Market Starts the Week with a Bang: 779 Transactions and AED 122 Million Sale in Palm Jumeirah

Dubai's real estate market saw a remarkable start to the week on Monday, with an off-plan apartment in the Palm Jumeirah area selling for AED 122 million.

According to data from the Dubai Land Department, the apartment is part of the "Six Senses Residences" project and spans 26,500 square feet, equating to approximately AED 4,601 per square foot.

In the first two hours of trading at the beginning of the week, there were 779 transactions with a total value of approximately AED 1.39 billion.

