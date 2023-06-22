Dubai Records the Sale of a Apartment for 100 Million Dirhams in the "Six Senses" Project on Palm Jumeira

Today, the Dubai Land Department recorded the sale of an apartment worth 100 million dirhams in the Six Senses Residences project on Palm Jumeirah.

The apartment has a total area of 26,513 square feet and consists of 5 rooms.

The project is located in the western crescent of Palm Jumeirah and is the first of its kind for the luxury hotels and residential apartments bearing the Six Senses brand in the United Arab Emirates. It includes 60 luxurious hotel suites and 162 residential apartments.

The real estate group "Select" is responsible for the project.

