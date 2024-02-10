Dubai's Real Estate Market Welcomes the Iconic Trussardi Residences by Mira Developments: Sold Out on Launch Day

In a city renowned for its architectural marvels and luxurious lifestyle, Dubai has once again raised the bar with the unveiling of the Trussardi Residences, brought to life by the visionary MIRA Developments in collaboration with the esteemed Italian heritage fashion house, Trussardi, and the Luxury Living Group. This partnership marks Trussardi's first foray into branded residences, introducing an exceptional living experience in the rapidly evolving Al Furjan district.

MIRA Developments marks its debut in the real estate market with the launch of Trussardi Residences. This inaugural project represents a significant milestone, merging the classic Milanese elegance of Trussardi with the comforts of contemporary living. As the first branded complex in Trussardi's history, it introduces a fresh standard for luxury living in the Middle East, showcasing MIRA Developments' commitment to innovation and quality in upscale residential and commercial properties.

Muaed Alakaev, Director of Sales at MIRA Developments, shared his excitement about the project's overwhelming success on its launch day, February 5th, when all units were sold out. "Today marks a significant milestone for MIRA Developments. The immediate sell-out of our project underscores the profound trust our clients have in us and our Italian partners. This success is a testament to our passion, quality, and commitment," Alakaev stated, highlighting the project's impact on Dubai's real estate market.

The residences are designed to mirror contemporary Italian craftsmanship, with a keen focus on natural materials such as wood and stone. The development spans 11 floors, with an additional 3 podium levels dedicated to amenities including parking, cafes, and retail spaces. At the heart of the project is a commitment to sustainability, utilizing recycled and green materials to foster a healthier environment.

The Trussardi branded residences offer a variety of living spaces, from one-bedroom apartments to lavish three-bedroom apartments, featuring private pool balconies , a unique amenity in Al Furjan. A rooftop garden, panoramic gym, and scenic running track provide residents with a green enclave for health and relaxation, embodying the project's vision of luxury living intertwined with nature.

Andrea Gentilini, CEO of Luxury Living Group, emphasized the strategic importance of the Middle East region. "The Middle East is incredibly important for us. The region has seen substantial investments in the luxury sector, making it one of the most crucial areas for our growth. Thanks to our excellent partnership here, we've encountered numerous opportunities. Our aim is to establish a strong presence in the market. Having been familiar with the area for a long time, we are now investing more and expanding our reach. It's a key region for us, and we expect further growth."

Situated within walking distance of the Miracle Gardens metro station and close to Palm Jebel Ali Island, Trussardi Residences enjoys a prime location that promises excellent connectivity and convenience.

As Dubai continues to attract global attention for its innovative and luxurious developments, the introduction of Trussardi Residences by MIRA Developments is a testament to the city's enduring appeal and the company's strategic vision in shaping the future of luxury living in the UAE.

