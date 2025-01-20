Dubai South and Expeditors Partner to Launch New Facility in Logistics District

Dubai South, the region's largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics, and real estate, has partnered with Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE: EXPD), a Fortune 500 global logistics company, to establish a state-of-the-art facility in Dubai South’s Logistics District. This collaboration highlights Expeditors’ dedication to strengthening its presence in the Middle East to meet the increasing demand for advanced logistics solutions.

The agreement was signed in the presence of prominent leaders from both organizations, including H.E. Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District, Dubai South. Expeditors was represented by Jeffrey S. Musser, President and CEO; K. Murali, Senior Vice President, Middle East, Africa & Indian Subcontinent; Mathew Joseph, Regional Vice President, Middle East and North Africa; and Wael Hanna, District Manager, Dubai.

Spanning 23,200 square meters, the new facility will enhance Expeditors’ capabilities in warehousing and fulfillment services, as well as container freight station operations. Services will include inventory management, kitting, labeling, order handling, compliance inspections, returns processing, transportation management, pick-and-pack services, and quality control inspections. The container freight station will focus on shipment consolidation, export services, and unit load device handling. Operations at the facility are slated to begin in February 2025.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohsen Ahmad stated:

"We are delighted to welcome Expeditors, a global leader in logistics, to Dubai South. Our integrated ecosystem, advanced infrastructure, and innovative solutions align with the government’s vision of positioning Dubai as a leading global logistics hub. This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting Expeditors’ regional expansion and enhancing their capabilities to meet the growing demand for logistics services."

Jeffrey Musser, President and CEO of Expeditors, remarked:

"This agreement marks a significant step in Expeditors’ growth journey. Our new facility in Dubai South reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address the dynamic needs of the global supply chain. Having operated in Dubai for over 25 years, this investment reinforces our dedication to enhancing operational efficiency and meeting the evolving demands of our customers. We are grateful for Dubai South’s strategic infrastructure that supports our expansion and aligns with our mission to drive excellence in logistics."

Expeditors, headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, operates 176 district offices globally, offering services such as air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, cargo insurance, warehousing, and tailored logistics solutions.

Dubai South’s Logistics District represents a hub of innovation and connectivity, offering uninterrupted access to Jebel Ali Port via a bonded logistics corridor, direct access to Al Maktoum International Airport, and specialized zones such as EZDubai, a dedicated e-commerce free zone, and the Contract Logistics Zone.

This strategic collaboration further strengthens Dubai’s position as a global logistics powerhouse, fostering economic growth and innovation in the region.