DUBAI SOUTH AWARDS AED 1.5 BILLION CONTRACT TO AL KHARAFI CONSTRUCTION FOR SOUTH BAY NEW PHASES

• The contractor will develop phases 3,4 and 5

• Phase 4 launched due to huge demand from buyers

• South Bay comprises over 800 spacious villas and townhouses, and over 200 luxurious waterfront mansions developed across six phases.

Following increased demand from investors and buyers to own a unit at South Bay, Dubai South Properties’ unique development, and the sell-out of the limited inventory that was released before, the developer has expedited the launch of the project’s phases, launching phase four. The company also announced the appointment of Al Kharafi Construction Company to build phases 3,4 and 5 of the project in a AED 1.5 billion contract.

Slated for a Q1 2027 completion, the fourth phase will incorporate 138 units comprising three-, four-, and five-bedroom villas and a limited number of five-to seven-bedroom mansions. Last year, Dubai South Properties appointed GINCO General Contracting LLC to construct the project’s first two phases and the infrastructure facilities for the project.

Located in the heart of Dubai South’s Residential District alongside Expo Road, South Bay will feature over 800 spacious villas and townhouses, more than 200 luxurious waterfront mansions, a 1-kilometre lagoon, more than 3 kilometres of a waterfront promenade with cafes, multiple beaches, a clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness centres, lush parks, a shopping mall, a renowned spa, kids’ clubs, waterparks, swimming pools, a lake park, and private beaches, among other amenities. These exceptional amenities ensure a vibrant and fulfilling luxurious lifestyle for South Bay and Dubai South residents.

In his comments, Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, said: “We are confident that the expertise of the appointed contractor will help us realise this project, which will be an ideal option for those seeking quality living with world-class amenities. The project has witnessed lots of interest since its launch due to its strategic location, modern amenities, and unique selling points. The sell-out of each phase upon launching onto the market exemplifies South Bay’s uniqueness. At Dubai South, our mandate is to develop projects that cater to the demand for premium residences and enrich the lifestyles of residents.”

“We are also excited to announce that soon we will be launching our next project specifically catering to the demand for high quality apartments in Dubai South, which will be a first-of-its-kind in Dubai South. This new development promises an elevated living experience with meticulously crafted luxury finishes and thoughtfully designed amenities. We will continue with our well-studied approach of launching projects that add value to our discerning customers and we are confident that our new development will create huge interest among investors.” He added.

Dubai South has been reinforcing the Residential District with amenities for the comfort and convenience of its tenants. These include a British-curriculum school whose construction already commenced and whose registration is set to open soon; public parks; sports courts; retail shops; a 50,000 square-foot hypermarket, a mosque; a petrol station; and a public bus route connecting the district to the Expo Metro station. Currently, The Residential District is home to over 25,000 residents who enjoy its distinctive lifestyle, range of amenities, and several gated residential communities with apartments and townhouses.

