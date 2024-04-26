Dubai South Partners with AGMC to Unveil AED 500 Million State-of-the-Art Facility

Dubai South, renowned as the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics, and real estate, has unveiled a landmark agreement with AGMC, a prominent importer of luxury vehicles in the United Arab Emirates. This partnership heralds the establishment of a cutting-edge showroom and service center valued at AED 500 million within Dubai South, catering to clientele of prestigious automotive brands such as BMW, MINI, Rolls Royce, and more.

The agreement, sealed in the presence of esteemed dignitaries including HH Sheikh Sultan Ahmed Mohamed Al Qassimi and HE Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, marks a significant milestone. Also gracing the occasion were key figures like Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, and Jan Felton, Managing Director of Al Batha Group, the parent company of AGMC.

Spanning an impressive 33,000 square meters, the forthcoming facility promises to exceed prevailing standards, boasting state-of-the-art features. It will showcase a comprehensive range of vehicles from BMW, MINI, Rolls Royce, and other renowned brands, alongside a comprehensive service center offering top-tier after-sales and maintenance services. Strategically positioned at The Business Avenue, in close proximity to the VIP Terminal and Al Maktoum International Airport, the center offers convenient access to major thoroughfares such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Jebel Ali Free Zone, and Expo Road.

HE Khalifa Al Zaffin expressed satisfaction at the signing, underscoring the significance of AGMC's expanded presence within Dubai South's thriving ecosystem. The new facility not only reflects Dubai South's allure to businesses but also underscores its commitment to providing advanced infrastructure tailored to corporate needs. AGMC's endeavor to serve its customer base from this new center will be fully supported by Dubai South.

Jan Felton voiced enthusiasm for being part of Dubai South's progressive development plans, aligning seamlessly with the visionary leadership of the UAE. He extended gratitude to HH Sheikh Salim bin Mohammad Al Qasimi for continual encouragement and support in investments, highlighting the alignment with the UAE's overarching vision.

Dubai South stands as Dubai's premier urban development, emphasizing an aviation and logistics ecosystem anchored by the world's largest airport upon full operation. Complemented by a robust multi-modal transport infrastructure, it aims to cultivate a dynamic living and working community. AGMC, with a legacy spanning over four decades, remains committed to delivering premium automotive products and services, underpinned by unparalleled customer support managed by industry-leading professionals.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.