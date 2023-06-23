DUBAI SOUTH PROPERTIES LAUNCHES SOUTH BAY PHASE 3 AFTER THE SELL OUT OF THE FIRST TWO PHASES

Dubai South Properties has announced the launch of the third phase of South Bay, the master development located in the heart of The Residential District within Dubai South alongside the Expo Road, after successfully selling out the first two phases, which comprises 400 units.

The third phase features over 200 villas and townhouses in a mix of three and four-bedroom townhouses, four and five-bedroom semi-detached villas, as well as five, six and seven-bedroom standalone waterfront mansions. The townhouses and semi-detached villas will be upgraded with the interiors given marble flooring, built-in fully-equipped kitchens, glass handrails, a rooftop access (sky garden) and will all include private outdoor gardens. Additionally, the new phase is strategically located in the center of South Bay’s masterplan, with the widest views of the lagoon, within proximity to the state-of-the-art clubhouse and fitness center, and is also connected to the central park with lush views from the villas and mansions.

Townhouses and villas at South Bay are larger than most prime properties in Dubai, and unit prices are amongst the most competitive in the market. Interested buyers can avail the attractive payment plan, which entails 50% during construction, 20% at handover and 30% over two years post-completion.

Once completed, South Bay will feature over 800 spacious villas and townhouses, more than 200 luxurious waterfront mansions, a 1-kilometre-long crystal lagoon, over 3 kilometres of a waterfront promenade, multiple beaches, clubhouse, state-of-the-art designed fitness centers and lush parks. Additional amenities include a shopping mall, renowned spa, kids’ clubs, waterparks, swimming pools, waterfront cafés, a lake park.

In his comments, Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties said: “Since the launch of South Bay, we have witnessed great interest from buyers and end-users resulting in a successful sell out of the first two phases. The project’s value-added state-of-the-art amenities ensure an exceptional lifestyle for residents at South Bay and Dubai South, and we will continue to enrich the real estate sector with unique developments that contribute to our wise leadership’s vision of making Dubai the best city to live, work and visit.”

Dubai South Properties appointed Ginco General Contracting earlier this month who commenced work on the development’s initial phases.

Other amenities in The Residential District include a school, which was announced earlier this year and will follow the British curriculum with registration set to open by end of the year, public parks, sports courts, retail shops, a Lulu hypermarket which opened in March this year, a mosque, a petrol station, and a public bus route connecting The Residential District to the Expo Metro station. The Residential District at Dubai South currently boasts a population of over 25,000 residents, enjoying its unique lifestyle and amenities and multiple gated communities of residential apartments and townhouses.

Dubai South is home to a community of freehold as well as leasehold residential, commercial, office, and retail properties. It caters to different lifestyles and is designed to create a vibrant living environment, in line with Dubai South’s drive to enrich the emirate’s urban lifestyle projects to support its economic growth.

